PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,705 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.67 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,236,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,250. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRON. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

