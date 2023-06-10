PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,178 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,178 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CGC stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
