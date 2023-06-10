Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.31

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.31 and traded as low as $13.32. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 1,938 shares trading hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.04.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

In other news, CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $25,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $112,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

