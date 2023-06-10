Parkwood LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Parkwood LLC lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 865,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,239. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

