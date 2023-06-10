Parkwood LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

C stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,747,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,196,024. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

