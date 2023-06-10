Parkwood LLC Lowers Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Parkwood LLC lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Primerica comprises 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.57. 130,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.15. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

