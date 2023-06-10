Parkwood LLC Lowers Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 195,711 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jamf by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Jamf by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

JAMF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $18.68. 326,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,661. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $552,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,630.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $552,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,630.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

