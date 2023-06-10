Parkwood LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,766 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,240. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

