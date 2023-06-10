Parkwood LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coupang by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its stake in Coupang by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,231,000 after buying an additional 4,689,030 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,660,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coupang by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,439,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after buying an additional 44,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,925,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 6,746,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,690. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,182,407 shares of company stock worth $34,138,882. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.