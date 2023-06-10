Parkwood LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,275,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sanofi by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 813,365 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,812,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 574,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

