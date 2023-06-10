Parkwood LLC Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,732. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

