Parkwood LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.76. 1,654,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.82 and its 200 day moving average is $205.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.