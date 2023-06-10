Parkwood LLC Buys 292 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.
Insider Activity
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $170.65. 5,314,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.