Parkwood LLC Buys 292 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,690.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,983 shares of company stock valued at $34,276,778. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $170.65. 5,314,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

