Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 690 ($8.58) target price on the stock.
Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PAG opened at GBX 561 ($6.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 503.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 535.70. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73).
Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,301.59%.
Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
See Also
