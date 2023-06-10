Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $3,637,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BDX opened at $251.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

