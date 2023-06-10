Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 719 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $431.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

