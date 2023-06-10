Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 27,602 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,602 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.89% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE:MD opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.38 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.