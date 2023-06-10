Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 1,651 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

