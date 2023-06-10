Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

SCI stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

