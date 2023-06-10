Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $688,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

