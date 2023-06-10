Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,067,400 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Block were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,575. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp cut their target price on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

