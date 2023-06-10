Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 650 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,814.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

