Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 31,416 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DVN opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

