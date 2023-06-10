Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $732,762.50 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 93,999,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,262,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

