Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.40

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.40 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 240 ($2.98). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 240 ($2.98), with a volume of 15,227 shares changing hands.

Palace Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £101.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,950.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,750.00%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.