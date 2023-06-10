Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) COO Daryl Gaugler Sells 1,047 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $39,649.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,681.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daryl Gaugler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $38,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $97,700.00.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after purchasing an additional 542,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $15,553,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.