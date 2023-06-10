Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO Sells $197,211.42 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,581.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

