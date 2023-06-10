Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,200 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Summit Financial Group worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.39. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Financial Group

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 9,150 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager bought 3,000 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $199,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,592 shares of company stock worth $284,930. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.