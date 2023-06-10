Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.20. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 52,689 shares changing hands.
Pacific Green Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Green Technologies (PGTK)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.