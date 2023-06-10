Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.98

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $6.05. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 2,037 shares changing hands.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.2294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

