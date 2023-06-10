Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:OEC opened at $24.54 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

