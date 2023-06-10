Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 2.6%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 2,694,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 19,751,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

