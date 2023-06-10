O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $906.99 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $911.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

