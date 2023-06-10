Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.98 million and $1.22 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,613.79 or 1.00102284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002518 BTC.

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05369206 USD and is down -6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,154,788.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

