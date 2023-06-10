Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.91. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 57,538 shares.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

