Orbit Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $42.67 million and $1.18 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

