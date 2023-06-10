Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 417,800 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $303,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.02.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,597,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,554. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

