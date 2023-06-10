Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Increased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,691 shares during the period. Open Text comprises 2.7% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.61% of Open Text worth $48,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,631,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,914 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Open Text by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after buying an additional 3,333,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 217,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

