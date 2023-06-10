ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.