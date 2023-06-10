Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $30.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 154,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 356,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.