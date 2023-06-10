Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 16.1 %

ODC stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 31,582.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.