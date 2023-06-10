Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Lifted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,900,864 shares of company stock worth $813,475,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.