Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 12,075 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

