NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $381.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.08.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $387.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.35 and a 200-day moving average of $236.17. The company has a market capitalization of $957.62 billion, a PE ratio of 201.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

