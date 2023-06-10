Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 346 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Novozymes A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novozymes A/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 202 1194 3522 26 2.68

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.81%. Given Novozymes A/S’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 1,846.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Novozymes A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -458.64% -82.18% -15.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 5.96 Novozymes A/S Competitors $119.51 million -$4.82 million -54.46

Novozymes A/S’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.