Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Lessened by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $354.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.