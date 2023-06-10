Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.26. 2,202,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

