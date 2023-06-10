Northern Revival Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Northern Revival Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Revival Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRACU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter worth $689,000.

Northern Revival Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

