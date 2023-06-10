Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Trading Up 2.3%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 201,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Northern Lights Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

