Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOMD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

